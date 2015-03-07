Serbia to be presented at "Baku 2015" games with 79 athletes

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ / Serbia will be presented at "Baku 2015" I European games with 79 athletes. Report informs citing an official website of the National Olympic Committee of Serbia.

Most serbian athletes are volleyballers. National teams of Serbian volleyball for men and women will consist of 28 athletes. In addition to the total number of athletes Olympic Committee also declared the names of some athletes. Serbia will be represented by boxers Zhelena Zhelich (60kg) Lidizha Marzhanovich (64 kg) and Alexander Drenovak (75 kg).

Sambo competitions will be attended by Ivan Zhandich (68 kg), fencing Roman Karan, and on the water jumping Michael Churich.

Besides them, as a part of the Serbian national team will include 4 athletes in basketball, 2 cycling, 4 gymnasts, 14 rowing athletes, 2 swimming, 6 wrestling, 1 triathlon and 12 shooting athletes.