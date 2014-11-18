​Secretary General of the Armenian NOC to arrive in Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia Hrachya Rostomyan and Head of NOC Vaginak Galstyan are going to participate in the 43rd session of the European Olympic Committee, scheduled to November 21 and 22 in Baku. Report informs citing Armenian media, this was stated in the press service of Armenian NOC.

"The agenda included the most important issue among others - The First European Olympic Games". The session led by EOC President Patrick Hickey are going to see sports facilities built for the Games, as well as get acquainted with the process of preparatory work.

The Head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and EOC Chairman Patrick Hickey payed official visit to Yerevan in early October, where they met with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan. On the meeting officials assured that the Armenian athletes would be provided with all favorable conditions.

The first European Olympic Games are scheduled to be held in Baku on June from 12 to 28, 2015.