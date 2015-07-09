Russian Sports Minister: We must thank Azerbaijan for helding the I European Games

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ "We must thank Azerbaijan, which received the I European Games at the highest level."

Report informs referring to the Russian TASS Agency, this opinion was expressed by the Sports Minister of Russian Federation, Vitaly Mutko at a meeting with journalists of leading foreign agencies.

"It is necessary to thank Azerbaijan, which is at the highest level, which held the I European games. It's a lot of work, which focuses on the development of sports and infrastructure in general."