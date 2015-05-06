Russian Olympic medalists preparing for I European Games

Baku.6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Aliya Mustafina, a winner of London Olympics in gymnastics and Victoria Komova, a double silver medalist of the 2012 Games, were included into prelim9inary list of Russian team that will take place in the first European Games.

Report informs that a head coach of the Russian gymnastics team, Andrei Rodionenko said it to TASS. As Mustafina injured her back, she did not participate in the European Championships in April, and Komova took part only in one competition after the Olympics in London because of her severe ankle injury .

"We hope for the participation Mustafina and Komova in the Games, but they were just included in the first list. If everything goes right, they will take part in these competitions. However, there is no need to hurry for making a final decision" Rodionenko said.

Athlete's participation in the Games will be known in the first days of June, 2 weeks before the start of the gymnasts' competition.