​Russian national gymnastics team arrive in Baku

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russian national gymnastics team, which is going to take part in I European games on 12 June, successfully landed at the Baku International Airport on June 10

Report informs citing Russian media, the water polo, volleyball, triathlon competitors, and mountain biking team also arrived in the capital of Azerbaijan on Wednesday afternoon along with the gymnasts.

2012 Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics Aliya Mustafina and two-time silver medalist of the Games in London Victoria Komova are the leaders of the Russian national team in gymnastics. The major competitions debutante Seda Toutkhalian, who last summer won golden medal in the absolute superiority in the Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing China will also participate in the women's gymnastics tournament.

Russian men's team gymnastics consists of three people - Nikolay Kuksenkov, David Bielawski and Nikita Ignatyev.