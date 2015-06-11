"Russian House" opens in Baku on June 12

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ In the framework of the First European Games to be held in Baku, a solemn opening ceremony of "Russian House" will take place on June 12 for the fans.

Report informs referring to TASS, the office of "Rossotrudnicestvo" in Azerbaijan stated.

The opening ceremony will be attended by the Russian Olympic Committee (ROK) President Alexander Zhukov, Russian Presidential Aide, ROK Vice-President Igor Levitin, Minister of Sports Vitaly Mutko, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin, the head of "Rossotrudnicestva" Lubov Qlebova and other distinguished guests.

Fans house will be situated in the central part of Baku-in the building of the Russian Cultural and Information Center.

"The main difference from the house from ROK's project in Sochi is that a unique interactive exhibition dedicated to not only Russian national team, but also Azerbaijani athletes", the report said.