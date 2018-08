Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Winners in gymnastics on Baku-2015 the I European games revealed.

Report informs, gold medals of the competitions among both men and women won by Russia.

Azerbaijani gymnasts in the team event took 4th place. Men's team took 13th place. In the men's team participated Petro Pahnyuk, Eldar Safarov and Oleg Stepko, and female Julia Inshina, Marina Nekrasova and Kristina Pravdina.