Russian team becomes the Games leader ahead of time

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has become the leader of the European Games Baku-2015 ahead of time.

Report informs, Russian national team has already won 59 gold, 32 silver and 32 bronze medals. Totally, they have 123 medals, although there are 3 days left up to the end of the Games.

Russia is followed by Azerbaijan (15 gold, totally - 46), Great Britain (14, 34) and Germany (13, 47).

There are 59 sets of medals more left not won yet. However, no team may exceed a team leader.

There are 50 Russian candidates for the gold medal, 37 German, 32 Azerbaijanis, and 28 British candidates.

The competition will complete on June 28.