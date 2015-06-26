Russian team becomes the Games leader ahead of time

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has become the leader of the European Games Baku-2015 ahead of time.
Report informs, Russian national team has already won 59 gold, 32 silver and 32 bronze medals. Totally, they have 123 medals, although there are 3 days left up to the end of the Games.
Russia is followed by Azerbaijan (15 gold, totally - 46), Great Britain (14, 34) and Germany (13, 47).
There are 59 sets of medals more left not won yet. However, no team may exceed a team leader.
There are 50 Russian candidates for the gold medal, 37 German, 32 Azerbaijanis, and 28 British candidates.
The competition will complete on June 28.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook