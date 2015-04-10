Rules to simplify visa procedures for arrival at the I European games revealed

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ A "round table" was held between the representatives of the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SMS) and the representatives of of the airlines implementing flying to Azerbaijan. The purpose of the meeting was to inform participants on the simplification of visa procedures for people, arriving to Azerbaijan to attend the I European games Baku-2015.

Report was told in the SMS.

Speaking at the meeting, the deputy head of the service, the III degree adviser of the State Migration Service Parviz Musayev stated that, due to the performance of President's decree "On some measures related to the I European games" issued on August 8, 2014, SMS prepared an action plan, which was approved by the Chief of the SMS. In accordance with the execution of the plan, authorized persons have been given appropriate instructions at the last meeting in March.

In order to solve issues related to the powers of the State Migration Service, established a Working Group, which includes members of the relevant structures and systems of SMS.