Romania, Hungary and Belgium to broadcast live Baku 2015 European Games

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku 2015 European Games Operations Committee (BEGOC) signed the international broadcast agreement with Romania, Hungary and Belgium. Report informs referring to the press service of BEGOC, the trio of deals ensure sports fans will enjoy live coverage of all 17 days of competition from next summer’s inaugural European Games.

According to the agreement, DigiSport will broadcast the Games in Romania and Hungary, while Sport 10 will screen the event in Belgium.

The Chief Operating Officer of Baku 2015 European Games Operations Committee (BEGOC) Simon Clegg said that the signing of these agreements show the high level of interest around the continent to tune in to the first European Games: “Romania, Hungary and Belgium are three countries that have a proud history of sporting success and it is wonderful to know supporters there are now guaranteed coverage to follow their athletes’ achievements next summer'.

International Sports Broadcasting will provide more than 800 hours of live, state-of-the-art production for the duration of the European Games. All three countries will broadcast live action every day, as well as the complete Opening and Closing ceremonies.