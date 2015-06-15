Riza Kayaalp: I have never seen so many viewers together in Turkey - PHOTO

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ "I won my first gold medal among adults in Azerbaijan in 2010 and my sixth final meeting also took place in Baku. Azerbaijan welcomes Turkish guests as their own athletes. For the first time, I won the European championship here. After being a winner, I was carrying Azerbaijani and Turkish flags too, at that time. Everybody was standing up and applauding. I feel like we are at home. "

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the 130 kg Greco-Roman wrestling winner at "Baku 2015" the First European Games, Riza Kayaalp said.

"I have never seen so many viewers together in Turkey," he added.