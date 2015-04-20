Relay route of "Baku-2015"Torch revealed

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ The torch will light on April 26, at "Ateshgah" in the village of Surakhani and cast throughout the country.

First torch taken away in Nakhchivan, thence to the southern zone, and then cast out by the Central Lowlands region, Karabakh, northern, western, north-western area, and on June 7 he will return to Baku. After the torch will pass the capital on June 12, it will make the Baku Olympic Stadium where the opening ceremony I European games.

"Prior to the European games is less than two months. Every citizen of Azerbaijan can be proud of that, I European Games will be held in our country."

The Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov told to Report. The Minister called the date of lighting the Olympic torch, "On April 26 is the day expectations of European games. The torch will light in "Ateshgah" and then in the next 48 days will carry on all regions of the country. The torch will light in "Ateshgah" is no accident. It is the ideal place. With the support of SOCAR torch will pass 60 regions and will run through to 5500 km".

During his speech A.Rahimov spoke about the design of the torch. He noted that the idea belongs to a joint YARAT and Sebastian Bergne "Torch 66 cm in the spirit of "Baku-2015". At the top of the torch 50 special items on the number of participants in the games. In the relay will be attended by more than 1,000 torchbearers and 130 machines. A fire festival also planned. It will be organized in Nakhchivan Goradiz, Jalilabad, Barda, Mingachevir, Sheki, Shamakhi, Guba and Gobustan. July 7 torch will return to Baku. The main goal of the relay is to present the world of history and culture of Azerbaijan. It will be delivered in the region through the subway and aircraft and will warm the hearts of men."

The first European games "Baku-2015" to be held on June 12-28.