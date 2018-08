Baku.15 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife, chairperson of the Baku 2015 First European Games Organizing Committee Mehriban Aliyeva have hosted a reception for members of the Olympic family on the occasion of Baku 2015 First European Games.

The head of state addressed the reception.

Then President of the European Olympic Committees Patrick Hickey made a speech.