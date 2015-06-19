Qualifying competitions in pistol shooting from a distance of 25 m for women ended

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Qualifying competitions on shooting from a pistol from a distance of 25 m among women at Baku-2015 the I European Games finished.

Report informs, due to the results of 6 sets, first place with 295 points, won the Austrian athlete Sylvia Steiner. The second place took a Bulgarian athlete Antoaneta Boneva (293 points), the third - Ukrainian Olena Kostevich (292 points).

Azerbaijani sportswoman Irada Hashimova took 17th place with 286 points.