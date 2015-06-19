 Top
    Close photo mode

    Qualifying competitions in pistol shooting from a distance of 25 m for women ended

    Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Qualifying competitions on shooting from a pistol from a distance of 25 m among women at Baku-2015 the I European Games finished.

    Report informs, due to the results of 6 sets, first place with 295 points, won the Austrian athlete Sylvia Steiner. The second place took a Bulgarian athlete Antoaneta Boneva (293 points), the third - Ukrainian Olena Kostevich (292 points).

    Azerbaijani sportswoman Irada Hashimova took 17th place with 286 points.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi