Promo-video of II European Games presented

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Promo-video of the Second European Games to be held in Minsk, the capital of Belarus in 2019, has been presented.

Report informs citing the official website of the competition, Olympic champion Uladzislau Hancharou, Belarus national team on soccer, basketball and gymnastics, European and world champion Ekaterina Galkina, European champion Yevgeny Korolyok, bronze winners of European and world championships Alina Talay, Pavel Seliverstov, as well as archer Pavel Dalidovich attended the footage held in Minsk and Vitebsk .

Notably, 2nd European Games will be held on June 21-30 in 12 sports venues in Minsk, Belarus. More than 4,000 athletes from 50 countries will compete for a total of 201 sets on 15 kinds of sport. 10 kinds of competitions will be licensed to 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. I European Games was held in Baku on June 12-26, 2015.