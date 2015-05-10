Presidential Aide: We will demonstrate the highest standards of European Games

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijani people are very seriously preparing for the European games. It's not just public event, but is a nationwide event. We will try as much as possible to take advantage of this event to show the world the national and spiritual values of the Azerbaijani people, its culture and way of life of the people, the issue of occupation of our lands, the policy pursued by Azerbaijan in the region for many years, our country's relations with neighbors." Report informs Aide of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Social and Political Issues, Ali Hasanov told journalists today.

He noted that, in Azerbaijan there is a unite sports atmosphere: "We will demonstrate the highest standards of the European Games. The Organizing Committee headed by the Governor of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, works very effectively and successfully. State agencies and other relevant organizations are also actively preparing to hold the games. And of course, in regard with "Baku-2015" I European Games lies a certain responsibility on each of us".