President: Towards I European games we see more obvious attempts to discredit this event

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ "We expect that I European Games will become a feast for athletes from all over Europe.This event - a great responsibility for us". Report informs it was said by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview to TV channel "Russia 24".

The President noted that Azerbaijan was the only candidate to host the games: "I guess, if we had not agreed, perhaps, this idea would have remained an idea."

The President stressed that "closer to the games we see more and more obvious attempts to discredit the event, which makes us a surprise and bewilder ".

According to him, within the framework of such attempts some "astronomical figure" spent on the organization of these games are called: "In principle, only several hundred million dollars spent on the organization of the games. As for sports facilities, 90% of which were either built or their construction had started before the decision to hold the games was made, so we didn't build them for the games.Transport infrastructure was developed before.Therefore, such campaign of lies, hatred and anger is now upon us.

But this is not important. The main thing that I'm sure that we will create a fiest of friendship, a fiest of sport", - President of Azerbaijan said.