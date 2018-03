Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ The President of the Association of National Olympic Committees, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah arrived in Azerbaijan on June 10.

Report informs, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah was met by the representatives of the Operating Committee of the European Games Baku-2015 in Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Ahmad al-Sabah will attend the opening ceremony of the first European Games.