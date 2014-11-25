President Ilham Aliyev reviews preparation for First European Games

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reviewed the renovation and construction work for the First European Games to be held next year. Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the renovation and construction work on the preparation for European Games in several areas of the capital and became familiar with the course of the projects and the construction work.

The head of state also reviewed the course of the establishment of roads and transport infrastructure in the territory of Baku Olympic Stadium, the central streets and avenues and the construction work carried out around Water Sports Palace in Bayil settlement and of the work done on establishing different sports infrastructure.