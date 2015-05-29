​Presentation of I European Games held in Argentina

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Reception Ceremony and Presentation of the First European Games "Baku 2015" on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day was held by Azerbaijani Embassy to Argentina in Buenos Aires, Report was informed by the Embassy.

Deputy Foreign Minister Eduardo Antonio Zuain, Patricia Jimenez, Carolina Perez Colman, Adrian Nador, Julia Perie, Karla Seain etc. and journalists attented the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Argentina Mr. Mammad Ahmadzade spoke about the first years of independence of Azerbaijan, the progress achieved, the country's development strategy, the role of regional and international policy processes, the first European Games Baku - 2015. In his speech he also spoke about the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Argentina in recent years and expressed gratitude to the Argentinean government for its support in this regard.

After the speech, the resentation of the First European Games was shown.