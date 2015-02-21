Presentation of "Baku-2015" first European Games held in Hungary

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ The presentation of "Baku-2015" first European Games was held at a "Vigado" concert hall in Budapest( Hungary), on the banks of the Danube River. The ceremony was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary.

Report informs, Hungary's Minister of Human Resources Zoltan Balogh, Mayor of Budapest Istvan Tarlósi, an executive director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alekbarov, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, MPs, representatives of the Embassies accredited in Hungary, the country's sports veterans and the athletes to take part in the first European Games, Azerbaijanis living and working in Hungary attended the ceremony.

Azad Rahimov responded to the journalists' questions and he invited them to Baku. The minister had interviews with several channels.

Then, the official part of the event began.