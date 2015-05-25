Presentation ceremony of I European Games helds in Prague

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The presentation ceremony of the first European Games to be held in Baku took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijani in the Czech Republic.

Report was informed by the Embassy.

Making a speech at the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Czech Republic Farid Shafiyev spoke about the first European Games and noted the importance of this sporting event in the country.

On behalf of the Secretary-General of the Czech Olympic Committee (COC), Petr Graclik, the press secretary of COC, Alexander Kliment spoke about the preparations of Czech athletes for the European Games in Baku.

The Czech government officials, parliamentarians, representatives of Media Development in Prague and the diplomatic corps, as well as representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora and local community attended the event.

President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman has hailed the importance of the first European Games for Azerbaijan.

“It's a brilliant chance for Azerbaijan to present its opportunities to the international community,” he said.

The Czech President wished the organizers success. He also expressed confidence that Czech athletes will put up good performance at the Games.

During the event, a video clip on the European Games was demonstrated.