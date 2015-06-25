Patrick Hickey: Four cities expressed interest in holding II European Games

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Four cities expressed interest in holding the II European Games in 2019.

Report informs referring to Associated Press, President of European Olympic Committee (EOC), Patrick Hickey said.

"It would be my personal wish that we would have gone back to – I don’t like to call it Western Europe - the old part of Europe with the second edition of the games. We have a policy in the EOC that we always like to have a geographical spread," P. Hickey said.

"We would have liked to have the second event in the old part of Europe. That could be still possible but, if not, we’ll proceed wherever we think the best place is", he added.