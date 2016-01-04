Patrick Hickey: First European Games in Baku great milestone for EOC

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ The First European Games held in capital of Azerbaijan, Baku in June is a great milestone for the European Olympic Committees (EOC), President of EOC Patrick Hickey wrote in his article dedicated to the EOC activity in 2015, Report informs.

"Last year was of course the year that Europe added the missing fifth ring to the Continental Games of the world by staging our inaugural European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan. Those wonderful 17 days of Games created more headlines and interest in the work of the European Olympic Committees than any previous initiative or programme in our history. It was a magnificent event and a great milestone for the EOC and the Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan", - Patrick Hickey wrote.