Parkings for cars entering Baku from regions during I European Games revealed

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The cars entering Baku from the regions during the first European Games not banned to enter the city, but the direction of their movement was changed."

Report was told in the Baku City State Traffic Police Office (BCSTPO).

BCSTPO stated that the directions in the entrance doors of the city will be changed due to avoid traffic congestions in the capital from June 1: "In order to ensure the security of the participants of the first of the Games, athletes and residents, the condition was established in the entrance of the city for parking for the drivers of the cars coming from the regions.

Overall, 8 hectares of land with all conditions have been allocated for parking . Under the monitoring, the cars will be parked in those areas and by means of express and route buses everybody will be able to enter the city."