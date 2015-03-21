Online ticket sales of first European Games started

Baku. 21 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today started online sale of tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as the for competition in first European Games in Baku. Report informs, tickets can be purchased online on the official website of the Games (baku 2015.com).

The price of the ticket for the opening ceremony cost from 20 to 200 manats. The cost of tickets for the closing ceremony starts from 10 manats.

Tickets for adults are from 2 to 5 manat, depending on the stage of the competition, location and category of seats.

Entrance will be free for children and adolescents under 16 years, but on condition that a person older than 18 years will be beside, who will have an identity card and a ticket.

Ticket sales will begin on the newsstands from April 20.

The first European Games will be held from 12 to 28 June.Competitions will be attended by more than 6000 athletes from 50 countries in Europe, who will compete in 20 sports.