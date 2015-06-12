One more competition launches at the I European Games

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Another kind of sport competition in "Baku 2015" First European Games started.

Report informs, the two meetings in the women's water polo began at 12:00 p.m. Both games are taking place among the teams in the group A. The Netherlands will meet with Israel while Hungary with Germany.

The other match in this group will be held at 13: 45 p.m. between the UK and Greece. Spain - Serbia match of Group B will start at the same time. Russia - Slovakia, Italy - France matches will begin at 15:30 p.m.