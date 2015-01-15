One more company became an official partner of the "Baku-2015" Games

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Coca Cola" Company became an official partner of the I "Baku-2015" European games.

Report informs, a formal contract entered into force between the parties in Baku today.

In accordance with the contract, the "Baku-2015" brand will affect all labels drinks "Coca Cola" and "Bonaqua" in Azerbaijan. The company will also release a limited edition of its products to the European game and will start a comprehensive marketing campaign to raise awareness in connection with the games.

It also should be noted that, the "Coca Cola" company is the seventh partner of "Baku-2015" Games.