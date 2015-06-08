Olympic wrestling champion will be standard-bearer of Russian team at Baku 2015 Games

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Olympic Wrestling Champion, Hadzhimurad Gatsalov become the standard-bearer of the Russian team at the opening ceremony of the First European Games in Baku. Report informs referring to Russian TASS, said the press service of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

The decision was taken at a joint meeting of the leadership of the ROC, the Ministry of Sports and the delegation of the team at Baku 2015 Games.

Gatsalov - Honored Master of Sports, Olympic champion in 2004 in the weight category up to 96 kg, the five-time world champion, three-time European champion, three-time World Cup winner, eight-time champion of Russia.

European Games will be held from 12 to 28 June. In Baku will be played 253 sets of medals in 20 sports.