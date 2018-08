Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ In the General Assembly of the European Olympic Committee (EOC), which will start on November 20 in Baku, Armenia will also be represented. Report was told by the vice-president of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade.

According to C. Guseynzade, representatives of the national committees of all the countries - members of the EOC will attend the meeting. Officials of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia will be among them. The vice president said that the names of those who will arrive in Baku from the neighboring country are unknown.

The meeting will last 4 days in Baku.