 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​OCR Head: We are looking forward for European Olympic Games in Azerbaijan

    OC periodically interacts with OCR, and the committee helps with recommendations

    Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ The President of the Olympic Committee of Russia Alexander Zhukov shared his thoughts on the upcoming European Olympic Games 2015 in Baku.

    Report informs citing Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Zhukov said that OC periodically interacts with OCR, and the committee, if necessary, help with recommendations.

    We are looking forward for these Games. A number of international sports federations did not alter their long laid out calendar for Baku. The Russian national team will be presented by the best young people the individual disciplines. It is still a question if the European games become as important sporting event for the continent as African, Asian or Pan American Games. However all the possibilities for this exist, says the head of the OCR.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi