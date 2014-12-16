​OCR Head: We are looking forward for European Olympic Games in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ The President of the Olympic Committee of Russia Alexander Zhukov shared his thoughts on the upcoming European Olympic Games 2015 in Baku.

Report informs citing Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Zhukov said that OC periodically interacts with OCR, and the committee, if necessary, help with recommendations.

We are looking forward for these Games. A number of international sports federations did not alter their long laid out calendar for Baku. The Russian national team will be presented by the best young people the individual disciplines. It is still a question if the European games become as important sporting event for the continent as African, Asian or Pan American Games. However all the possibilities for this exist, says the head of the OCR.