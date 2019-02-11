Number of Azerbaijani representatives to participate in 2nd European Games Minsk-2019 unveiled

Baku.11 February . REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will join the 2nd European Games 'Minsk 2019' with a 140-strong delegation, Chief of the international relations department at the National Olympic Committee Anar Bagirov told Report. According to him, the delegation will include officials, coaches, athletes, technical staff and other people. "We are planning to attend the European Games with a delegation of 130-140 people. 70-80 of them will be athletes. It is impossible to say the precise number as the accreditation process has just begun. For example, we did not take into consideration the badminton when calculating. However, now there is a chance in this sport. "

Bagirov also spoke about the number of Azerbaijani athletes who have already qualified for the Games. He said that most of the licenses have been gained in gymnastics.

The NOC said that they also expect a license from other types: "We hope to have a complete and biggest squad in wrestling."