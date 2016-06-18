NOC: Russia has capability and infrastructure for hosting 2019 European Games

Moscow. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has the capability and infrastructure for European Games in 2019. Report informs Press Secretary of the National Olympic Committee of Russia Konstantin Vibornov said.

"Russia, of course, has the capability and the appropriate infrastructure for so large scale games , but it is considered behind the scenes and there will not be official comments. Now we are more worried about the upcoming Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and addressing the issue of the national athletics team ", - said Vibornov.

First European Games were held from 12 to 28 June 2015 in Baku.