Nicola Adams: Great Britain flag-bearer out to make European Games history

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Boxer Nicola Adams will carry the flag for Great Britain at the opening ceremony for the inaugural European Games in Baku on Friday.

Adams, 32, who was the first-ever woman to win Olympic and Commonwealth gold medals, hopes to complete a historic treble in Azerbaijan.

She is part of a 160-strong Team GB squad for the event which runs until 28 June.

"It's another chance to make history", she told BBC Sport.

The Sheffield-based boxer withdrew from the English National Championships after a break-in at her home in April, but is now focused on further success.

"It was really disappointing not to box because I didn't want to let all of the fans down, but I just didn't feel right at the time," she said.