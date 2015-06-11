 Top
    Close photo mode

    Nicola Adams: Great Britain flag-bearer out to make European Games history

    Boxer Nicola Adams will carry the flag for Great Britain at the opening ceremony

    Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Boxer Nicola Adams will carry the flag for Great Britain at the opening ceremony for the inaugural European Games in Baku on Friday.

    Adams, 32, who was the first-ever woman to win Olympic and Commonwealth gold medals, hopes to complete a historic treble in Azerbaijan.

    She is part of a 160-strong Team GB squad for the event which runs until 28 June.

    "It's another chance to make history", she told BBC Sport.

    The Sheffield-based boxer withdrew from the English National Championships after a break-in at her home in April, but is now focused on further success.

    "It was really disappointing not to box because I didn't want to let all of the fans down, but I just didn't feel right at the time," she said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi