​Nazakat Khalilova: Unfortunately, we had to settle for silver

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The competition went well. I wanted to win a gold. But unfortunately, we had to settle for a silver medal."

Report informs, this was said by Nazakat Khalilova, an Azerbaijani sambo wrestler, who won the first medal in sambo-wrestling, in an interview with reporters.

The silver medalist (52 kg weight category) said that the final round was very hard: "My opponent was very strong. She is twice world champion. I will try to get revanche in the upcoming competition."

Khalilova said that she dedicated his victory to her parents and her personal coach.