 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Nazakat Khalilova: Unfortunately, we had to settle for silver

    I will try to get revanche in the upcoming competition

    Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The competition went well. I wanted to win a gold. But unfortunately, we had to settle for a silver medal."

    Report informs, this was said by Nazakat Khalilova, an Azerbaijani sambo wrestler, who won the first medal in sambo-wrestling, in an interview with reporters.

    The silver medalist (52 kg weight category) said that the final round was very hard: "My opponent was very strong. She is twice world champion. I will try to get revanche in the upcoming competition."

    Khalilova said that she dedicated his victory to her parents and her personal coach.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi