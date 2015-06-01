Namig Aliyev: Our many young fighters will be in national team for the I European games

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Training continues for all wrestling styles - freestyle, Greco-Roman and women. Wrestlers train together with the Iranian national team and women's team - with the national team of Mongolia".

Report informs, the 1st vice president of the Wrestling Federation of Azerbaijan Namig Aliyev told journalists.

N. Aliyev said that the composition of the athletes who will perform at the I European games "Baku-2015" is not completely clarified: "The composition will be determined by the end of this week. The public will be informed about it. We will take part in the games with an optimal composition. Most likely, the team will have a lot of young athletes. Some of them have shown themselves as adults."

N. Aliyev also said that, gold medalist of the Summer Olympic Games 2012 in London Togrul Aleskerov will participate in Games.

The representative of the Federation found it difficult to forecast performance of the Azerbaijani wrestlers in Games:

"I think that the team is in a fairly good condition. In any case, we are able to win 1-2 gold medals. It is very difficult to give predictions in sport."

An open training session of the Women's wrestling team of Azerbaijan was held today in the Olympic center.

Representatives of the federation were also observing trainings. Wrestling at the I European Games will be held on June13-18 in the Heydar Aliyev sports complex.