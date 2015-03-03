More than 4,000 officials will arrive in Azerbaijan for European games

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Speaking here, I feel a sense of pride.This is - a historic moment both for Azerbaijan and for the history of the sport.

Report informs it was stated by the Sports Director of Operations Committee of the I European game Baku-2015 Pierce O`Kallahan at a press conference before the start of the Joint Open Championship of Azerbaijan by type of gymnastics in the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Noting that on 4 March 100 days will be left to the beginning of the I European games, Pierce O`Kallahan added that he submitted Committee works closely with the Gymnastics Federation of Azerbaijan: Then there will be two test wrestling and boxing competition test.We would like sports culture to develop in Azerbaijan.Sports community will be pleased to see how grand and great looks the city. More than 4,000 officials will arrive in Azerbaijan in during Games.Level for the upcoming games in June will have a first impression. We would like everyone to watch the games and support the athletes.

The Joint Open Championship of Azerbaijan by type of gymnastics starts on March 4.