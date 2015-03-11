Minister: In case of settling the Stadium cable lines wouldn't be conducted here

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief executive officer of the Operating company I European games "Baku-2015" Azad Rahimov said that, information about settling the Baku Olympic Stadium. Report informs, A.Rahimov said that, all of them are rumors, not true.

The Minister noted that, prior to the putting of stadium in exploitation, the area was thoroughly tested. A.Rahimov added that, now in the arena are helding power lines: "In case of settling the Stadium, cable lines wouldn't be conducted here. All of them are rumors".