Minister Azad Rahimov speaks about Russia's support to "Baku-2015"

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Russian Olympic Committee has the active support in the early days of raising the issue on holding European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan."

Report informs that Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov said it in his statement "Vestnik Kavkaza".

The Minister stated that the President of the Russian Olympic Committee Alexander Zhukov came a few hours before the voting held within the framework of General Assembly in Rome in December 2012 and voted for organizing the European Games in Baku and then returned to Moscow. The minister said that he will never forget that gesture of Alexander Jukov.

A.Rahimov also noted that Russia's support is seen at all stages now and they won a great experience in 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games: "There are enough Russias experts in our team that trained in Sochi for the preparation for the Games. For this reason, the presentation is the opportunity to learn more about the first European Games for Russian sports fans and of course, to watch the opening ceremony on TV on June 12. "

The presentation of "Baku-2015" European Games was shown in Moscow previous day.