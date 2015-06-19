Minister: At no one competition Azerbaijan achieved such good results

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Our joy is boundless. At no one competition Azerbaijan achieved such good results "

Report informs, the Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov said today.

According to him, this success shows that Azerbaijan is a country of sports: "I hope that in front of us are waiting for new developments."

The Minister said that, due to the initiative and order of the First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Organizing Committee of the I European Games, Mehriban Aliyeva, parents of all participants invited to the closing of Baku 2015 the I European Games.