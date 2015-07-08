 Top
    Close photo mode

    Milikh Yevdayev: During the I European Games world witnessed what a welcoming and tolerant country Azerbaijan is

    The participation of a large Israeli delegation at the Games is a reflection of special relationship between Israel and Azerbaijan

    Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The First European Games are the source of pride for me as a Jew and as an Azerbaijani. For over two weeks in June the world witnessed what a welcoming and tolerant country we are."

    Report informs, the head of the community of Mountain Jews of Azerbaijan, Milikh Yevdayev stated in his article published in the American edition of the Jewish Journal.

    The head of the community said that Israel sent its largest delegation ever in its history. According to him, it’s actually very much reflective of true values and special relationship Azerbaijan and Israel share.

    "I hope that these Games will be remembered as a powerful symbol of Azerbaijan's commitment to universal peace, friendship and tolerance," M.Yevdayev said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi