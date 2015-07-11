Message of thanks presentation ceremony for Baku 2015 volunteers takes place

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today, messages of thanks presentation ceremony for the volunteers who participated at the First European Games Operations Committee (BEGOC) was held. Report informs, the messages of thanks were signed by President Ilham Aliyev and Chairperson of the Organizing Committee, First Lady of Mehriban Aliyeva.

Youth and Sport Minister Azad Rahimov and Minister of Education Mikail Jabbarov presented message of thanks to the first 50 young volunteers. The rest of thank you messages will be given by the Youth Fund under the President next week.