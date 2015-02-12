 Top
    Members of Russian team for European Games to be revealed in country's championship

    The most powerful team composition of the world can be determined in Makhachkala

    Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ The national championship will take place to determine the members of Russian freestyle wrestling team to participate in Baku-2015 European Games. Report informs, Dagestan Wrestling Federation applied for the organization of the championship in Makhachkala that will start on May 1.

    The city where the competition will take place, is not known yet, however, the date will not be changed.The competition will last for 3 days.

    Russia's freestyle wrestling team is a leader in the world.

