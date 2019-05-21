Belarus hosts presentation of 2nd European Games medals

Today Belarus has hosted the presentation ceremony of the medals of the 2nd European Games Minsk 2019.

Report informs that gold, silver and bronze medals were demonstrated at the event held in Mir castle located in the capital. Moreover, memorable and souvenir medals will be presented to various people.

Notably,the 2nd European Games will be held on June 21-30. Athletes from 50 countries will compete for 199 sets of medals in 15 kinds of sport. 8 kinds of sport will be qualifying to the Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo. The 1st European Games were held in Baku on June 12- 28, 2015.