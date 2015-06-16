Maria Stadnik: "A great joy to be owner of gold medal in the I European Games"

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ A great joy to be the owner of gold medal in the I European Games. It is not given to everyone, and not everyone was able to feel these emotions that I didyesterday. Report informs, Azerbaijani women wrestling athlete, Champion of the First European Games Mariya Stadnik told reporters.

"It was a great incentive to perform well. We are very happy and satisfied with our medals. Thanks to everyone supporting us", said M.Stadnik.

Speaking on her next plans, M.Stadnik said that in September will be held the world championship, where to be played the Olympic licenses.