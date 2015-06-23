Latvian NOC President: Organization of the I European games highly raised a bar of competitions

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Organization of Baku-2015 the I European games highly raised a bar of competitions. The issue who else will be able to hold the Games at this level after 4 years, is under question", Report was told by Aldons Vrubljevskis, President of the National Olympic Committee of Latvia.

Latvian NOC President highly praised the building of sports infrastructures, as well creaion of accommodation for athletes and coaches for the I European Games. "Of course, it's simply for athletes to judge all conditions, and according to their responses, both the terms of the organization works of Games and the quality of sports facilities, are like the real Olympic Games. So I think it can be described, as these Games are not worse than the Olympic Games, and some terms are even better", said A.Vrubljevskis.

President of the National Olympic Committee of Latvia, also appreciated the opening ceremony of Baku 2015 the I European Games: "I watched the opening ceremony on television, unfortunately, I couldn't attend. I liked the organization works. Also were demonstrated an Olympic tradition, as well cultural and historical aspects and traditions of Azerbaijan. Perhaps there sould be more explanations for foreigners to better understand all the points. Butitwasverygood."