Journey of Baku 2015 Flame arrives in Barda

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku 2015 flame has arrived in Barda from Yevlakh.

At the symbolic gate of the European Games in the region, the flame was accepted by teacher of Barda city art school No. 1 Sakhavat Ismayilov.

Ten torchbearers then started their long route and carried the flame into the Central Square to the sound of wild applause. Youth activist Fuad Aghayev lit the flame of the European Games.

The event participants watched a footage highlighting a ceremony to light the flame of the Baku 2015 first European Games in Ateshgah temple.

The flame will continue to Goranboy, and will then head on to Naftalan for another Festival of Fire.