James Warlick welcomes Armenia's decision to compete in I European games in Baku

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group from United States of America James Warlick welcomes the decision of Armenia to take part in the I European Games in Baku.

"Good news that, Armenian athletes will compete in the European games in Baku". Report informs, J. Warlick posted on his page in Twitter.

Armenia has agreed to compete in the first European Games to be held in Baku on June 12-28. The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia on March 10.