    ​Israel sends largest ever delegation to I European Games

    142 athletes to take part in the different competitions

    Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ 142 Israeli athletes are to take part in The First European Games in Baku on June 12-28.

    Report informs citing Jerusalem Post, the head of the Israeli Olympic Committee Gili Lustig said.

    According to him, Israel tends to send the largest ever delegation to a sporting event.

    Mr. Lustig expressed the hope that, the Israeli athletes will show good results, as it will allow them to obtain a license for the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, 2016.

