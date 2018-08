Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ The agreement on broadcasting I European Games in the largest country of Western Asia, was signed. Report informs, the Games will be broadcasted via General Entertainment and Media (GEM TV Group).

The Games will be broadcasted via Yahsat, Nilesat and Hotbird satellites free of charge. According to the agreement, mobile and digital broadcasting will be available for 75 million people, in the Persian and Kurdish languages.